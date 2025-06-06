Revealed! Why Shine Tom Chacko’s Dad CP Chacko Was The Sole Person Who Died In Car Crash While 4 Others Survived With Injuries | Image: X

In a tragic road accident, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko lost his father, CP Chacko. Shine was travelling with his family—his mother, father, brother, and their driver—in Tamil Nadu. Sadly, his 70-year-old father passed away on the spot, while the others sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Hours after the incident, the driver, Aneesh, explained the details of the fatal accident in an interview with Manorama News.

Shine Tom Chacko’s driver reveals what caused an accident

Aneesh spoke to the publication, explaining that Chacko passed away before reaching the hospital following the accident in Salem. “He left us before we could take him to the hospital. He was in the driver’s seat without wearing a seatbelt, while Shine chettan (elder brother) was seated in the back. He was unresponsive as we took him to the hospital. When he fell completely silent on the way, we knew he had passed. It shattered our hopes,” the driver shared.

Describing the events leading to the crash, Aneesh said they departed from Ernakulam for Bengaluru around 10 PM and reached Salem by 6 AM. He recounted that a lorry ahead of them suddenly changed lanes, causing their car to collide with it. “We were driving at about 80 kmph as it was early,” he explained. “The steering locked due to the sensor system, one of the tyres burst, and the car veered to the right,” he added.

Aneesh noted that the impact was so severe that Shine’s father, who was sleeping without a seatbelt behind the driver’s seat, was thrown forward violently, hitting his head on the front seat. Although he began bleeding, he remained conscious when passersby helped take him to the hospital. Sadly, he passed away shortly after arriving, despite showing initial signs of responsiveness.

The report also mentioned that Shine’s right hand was injured and required surgery. His mother, Maria Carmel, and brother, Joe John Chacko, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

How did Shine Tom Chacko’s father CP Chacko pass away?

According to an OnManorama report, CP Chacko’s body is at Dharmapuri Government Medical College, where a post-mortem was conducted to determine the cause of death. It reportedly revealed that he sustained a fatal head injury from the collision. Shine and his family plan to take the body back to Thrissur for the funeral.