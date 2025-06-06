Shine Tom Chacko's Father CP Chacko Dies In A Car Accident; Actor And His Mother Escape With Injuries

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family met with a tragic car accident in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. Sadly, his 70-year-old father, CP Chacko, passed away in the crash. Shine, his mother, brother, and assistant manager also suffered injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in car crash, actor and his mother sustain injuries

According to a report by Onmanorama, the accident happened at around 7 am near Palakottai in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, when a car carrying a family collided with a lorry. Eyewitnesses stated that the vehicle crashed into the lorry in front of it, injuring all five members.

Malayalam actor’s father C. P. Chacko tragically succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Kerala at the time of the accident.

Chacko's body has been moved to the mortuary at the Government Hospital in Dharmapuri. The other injured family members received first aid at a private hospital in Palakottai before being admitted to the Government Hospital in Dharmapuri.

The actor reportedly sustained a fracture and is currently undergoing treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that Shine was driving the car. Further details about the accident are awaited.

