Published 14:00 IST, August 24th 2024
Sreelekha Mitra Accuses Kerala Film Academy Chairman Ranjith of Behaving 'Improperly'
After the expose in Hema Committee report, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused director Ranjith of behaving inappropriately with her during an audition.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranjith Balakrishnan has been accused of misconduct | Image: Ranjith Balakrishnan/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:00 IST, August 24th 2024