sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Global Pressure Mounts On Pak | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 26th 2025, 21:31 IST

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal Starrer Goes In Overdrive, Performs Better Than L2 Empuraan

Thudarum collected ₹5.25 crore on its opening day. Most of its biz was limited to Kerala, but the reviews are driving its business in Telugu states as well.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Thudarum starring Mohanlal released on April 25
Thudarum starring Mohanlal released on April 25 | Image: Republic

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal's latest thriller film is performing well at the cinema halls. With low-key promotions and modest buzz, Thudarum is doing well on its own merit and terrific word-of-mouth. On the opening day itself, it became the second biggest Malayalam opener of 2025 so far, beating Mammootty's Bazooka and only behind Mohanlal's own L2: Empuraan. The actor's latest is minting better numbers and is showing a better performance than his last action thriller.

Also read: Aamir, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Meet Up Confirms Pan-India Superhero Film?

Tharun Moorthy has directed Thudarum | Image: X

Thudarum witnesses jump on day 2

Thudarum collected ₹5.25 crore on its opening day. Most of its biz was limited to Kerala , but the reviews are driving its business in Telugu states as well. The film saw a good growth on day 2 (April 26) and collected close to ₹7.5 crore. The occupancy has been unprecedented, with numbers rising to as much as 90% during the evening and night shows.

Mohanlal plays a cabbie in Thudarum | Image: X

On its second day, the film saw 65% and more occupancy for morning and afternoon shows, which rose to closer to 90% in the evening shows. It is proof that the film is set to do terrific business in its opening weekend. Thudarum has already minted close to ₹13 crore at the box office in just two days of its release.

Also read: Why Akshay Kumar Suggested Kesari 2 Title For Film On C Sankaran Nair

Thudarum Vs L2 Empuraan: What's the verdict?

While L2: Empuraan collected a record-breaking ₹24.5 crore on its opening day before the occasion of Eid, Thudarum minted ₹5.25 crore. However, while the numbers slipped for Empuraan to just ₹13 crore on day 2, Thudarum witnessed a spectacular rise.

This is close to a 43% hike in collections. Director Tharun Moorthy's Thudarum is being compared to Mohanlal's superhit and much-loved franchise film Drishyam. The movie also stars Shobhana and Farhaan Faasil.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 26th 2025, 21:02 IST

Kerala