Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal Starrer Goes In Overdrive, Performs Better Than L2 Empuraan

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal's latest thriller film is performing well at the cinema halls. With low-key promotions and modest buzz, Thudarum is doing well on its own merit and terrific word-of-mouth. On the opening day itself, it became the second biggest Malayalam opener of 2025 so far, beating Mammootty's Bazooka and only behind Mohanlal's own L2: Empuraan. The actor's latest is minting better numbers and is showing a better performance than his last action thriller.

Thudarum witnesses jump on day 2

Thudarum collected ₹5.25 crore on its opening day. Most of its biz was limited to Kerala , but the reviews are driving its business in Telugu states as well. The film saw a good growth on day 2 (April 26) and collected close to ₹7.5 crore. The occupancy has been unprecedented, with numbers rising to as much as 90% during the evening and night shows.

On its second day, the film saw 65% and more occupancy for morning and afternoon shows, which rose to closer to 90% in the evening shows. It is proof that the film is set to do terrific business in its opening weekend. Thudarum has already minted close to ₹13 crore at the box office in just two days of its release.

Thudarum Vs L2 Empuraan: What's the verdict?

While L2: Empuraan collected a record-breaking ₹24.5 crore on its opening day before the occasion of Eid, Thudarum minted ₹5.25 crore. However, while the numbers slipped for Empuraan to just ₹13 crore on day 2, Thudarum witnessed a spectacular rise.