Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer Collects ₹31 Crore Less Than L2 Empuraan In Week 1

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal-fronted crime drama Thudarum is performing well at the box office since its release on April 25. This is the Malayalam star's 2nd hit in a row after L2: Empuraan. The film has emerged as a sort of sleeper hit and the theatre occupancy and the numbers are indicating that it is in it for the long run.

Thudarum has wound up its first week run at the cinema halls and has collected ₹52.51 crore plus at the box office. The figures have consistently remained over the ₹6 crore mark. On Thursday, the film saw a jump in its biz and minted ₹8.11 crore, which is its highest single-day collection in its first week.

Mohanlal in a still from Thudarum | Image: X

Thudarum has collected around ₹31 crore less than L2: Empuraan in the first week. However, the comparison is not fair since the scale of the two films are completely different. Another factor separating them is that L2: Empuraan is a sequel and Tharun Moorthy Thudarum is not.

Mohanlal sheds light on Malayalam cinema at WAVES

While Mohanlal is enjoying the success of his two back-to-back hits, he spoke bout the Malayalam film industry at WAVES in Mumbai. Asked how commercial and art house cinema is different in Mollywood, and he said, "From the very beginning in Malayalam cinema, there is a thin line between art house and commercial cinema. It is closely knit. It's a very well-balanced... I had the chance to work with great directors. That time they used to call it art cinema, but those films also had entertainment values. The so-called entertainers have art in them."