Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's 4th Biggest Opener Mints Nearly ₹20 Crore On Labour Day

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 performed well on its opening day at the box office. The film was released on the occasion of Labour Day and set the cash registers ringing. The occupancy of the film was good on Thursday and has set the tone for a good extended first weekend collection.

Raid 2 is a sequel to Ajay's Raid (2018). The first installment was a hit and collected over ₹140 crore at the box office. The sequel may not have received as good reviews as the first part, but the franchise factor will help the movie to register initial gains at the box office. Raid 2 has also become the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2025, behind Chhaava (₹31 crore) and Sikandar (₹26 crore).

Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn in stills from Raid 2 | Image: X

How much did Raid 2 collect on Day 1?

Raid 2 released amid decent buzz. Its advance booking was also solid, which put it in a good space as far as the opening day biz is concerned. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected close to ₹19.2 crore on its opening day in India. This is despite competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, which is performing well since its release on April 18.