Thudarum On OTT: Mohanlal's ₹200 Crore Blockbuster Locks Tentative Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch Online

Thudarum: Mohanlal and Shobana starring a Malayalam crime thriller was released on April 25 and received positive responses from the fans and critics. The movie performed well at the box office and is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Curious about its streaming details? Here’s what we’ve learned.
According to a report by OTTplay, the film's producer, M. Renjith, had been negotiating an OTT deal with JioCinema during the Disney-Reliance merger discussions. Recently, Indian Express Malayalam revealed that the digital rights for the Malayalam film have been acquired by JioHotstar for a modest price.
According to a new report from Oneindia, Thudarum is expected to premiere on OTT on either May 23 or May 30. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the streaming details. If the usual schedule is followed, the film might be released in the second week of June.
The movie tells the story of a taxi driver who lives a simple and content life with his family. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted, forcing him to demonstrate the lengths he will go to protect what matters most to him. Mohanlal plays the role of Shanmugham, with Shobana as Lalitha, his wife. Prakash Varma appears as CI/DYSP George Mathan, Binu Pappu as SI Benny C Kurian, Amritha Varshini as Shanmugham's daughter, and Farhaan Faasil as CPO Sudheesh. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith, the film runs for 166 minutes. Thudarum was made on a budget of ₹90 crore and earned ₹56.90 crore within its first eight days.
