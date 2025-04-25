Thudarum X Review: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Crowned As ‘Best Malayalam Movie Of 2025’, Fans Call It ‘Drishyam Level’

Thudarum X Review: Mohanlal and Shobana starrer Malayalam crime drama finally released on the big screens today. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the story centres on Shanmughan, a modest taxi driver deeply attached to his ageing Ambassador car and does everything possible to protect what he holds dear even after challenges. As soon as the film touched the ground, movie lovers watched the early shows and shared their reactions on social media.

Mohanlal’s Thudarum worth watching?

Taking to their X(formerly Twitter), users shared positive responses to the Mohanlal’s Thudarum. Some praised the actor’s performance, while others compared it to his work in Drishyam.

One user wrote, “#Thudarum I'm so emotional writing this review. Finally, after years, I saw the #Mohanlal I wanted to see on the big screen! A #Mohanlal film that has hit all the right chords! A #Mohanlal film with super positive reports! Thanks #TharunMoorthy.”

Another tweet read, “#Thudarum might be Mohanlal's best movie since Drishyam (2013) in terms of acting, storytelling, and scene building. Just great.”

A different user shared, “#Thudarum [#ABRatings - 4/5] - Above average first half followed by an excellent second half. One-man show from #Mohanlal, where he elevated the film to the next level with his performance. The initial 45 minutes were slow, but the pace picked up, and the screenplay stayed engaging. Jake Bejoy nailed the background score. Overall, a Drishyam-like emotional family thriller. Worth a watch.”

More about Thudarum