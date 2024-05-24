Advertisement

Mammootty starrer Turbo is earning positive reviews from the audience. The action comedy marks the debut of Kannada actor Raj B Shetty in the Malayalam film industry. In a recent interview, Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes incident when he was struggling to mouth a dialogue in Malayalam and how Mammootty helped him during a challenging scene.

He picked up the script and mouthed the dialogues to ease me: Raj B Shetty

In an interview with The News Minute, Shetty shared he had a few sequences with Mammootty in which he had to come face-to-face. So on the very first day on the sets, the makers decided to shoot a big scene which he had to share with Mammootty. In the movie, Shetty played the role of a Tamilian named Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and his original dialogues were in Tamil. Since he wasn't able to speak in Tamil, the director decided that it'd be better if his character spoke in Malayalam.

(A poster of Turbo | Image Instagram)

Explaining the scene, he said, "That scene has Mammootty sir’s character simply staring at me, without saying a word, and I am doing all the talking (laughs)!” He described the experience as "intimidating" and said Mammootty understood that he was nervous so he helped him overcome it. “Even though I am comfortable speaking Malayalam, having to learn all those many lines in like 5 minutes was still a tall ask. But sir knew I was uncomfortable, so he picked up the script and mouthed the dialogue to ease me into the scene. After that small collaborative effort, it was plain sailing for me because I realised he wanted to help me," added.

(A file photo from Dubai event | Image Instagram)

Turbo box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the Mammootty-led action comedy earned ₹5.70 crore on the first day of the release. Turbo had an overall 48.53 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported during the night showing 54.53 percent. The movie witnessed maximum occupancy in the main regions - Kochi (82 percent) and Kollam (74.25 percent). Turbo narrates the experiences of two individuals and portrays a real scam.