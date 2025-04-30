Two In A Row For Mohanlal: After L2 Empuraan, Thudarum Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide In Just 6 Days

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's gritty crime thriller is performing well at the box office. The film, which is helmed by Tharun Moorthy, revolves around Mohanlal's character Shanmughan. He is a humble taxi driver who treasures one thing above all - his ageing Ambassador car. However, little did he know that his fate would put him to the test, and he must prove just how far he'll go for what he holds dear. The plot has impressed the audience, and they are thronging the theatres not just in India, but worldwide. Even before the conclusion of the opening week, the film has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Thudarum worldwide box office collection day 6

According to AB George, Mohanlal starrer has entered the ₹100 crore club today, Wednesday. This marks veteran actor's second Malayalam film to earn ₹100 crore at the box office globally after L2 Empuraan (2025) and his first film of the year to enter the club in the opening week. "#Thudarum in 100+ Crores club. 11th one from Malayalam Land... 4th one from the INDUSTRY's BIGGEST BRAND MOHANLAL. ALL-TIME RECORD," read the post.

In India, the film has so far minted ₹40.4 crore at the box office. At the time of writing this article, the film earned ₹2.4 crore on the sixth day of its release. The film opened at ₹5.25 crore at the box office, and since then it witnessed an upward trend till it hit Monday. Thudarum had an overall 36.84 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Kottayam (78 per cent).

