Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Addresses Him As 'Sir' After Padma Awards Ceremony

This year has been truly special for Ajith Kumar. After Vidaamuyarchi failed to perform at the box office, he bounced back at the box office with Good Bad Ugly. The movie has emerged as his biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu in under three weeks of its release. His motorsport team is also doing well, and he was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan on April 28. At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ajith's wife Shalini and their kids were also present at the ceremony in New Delhi.

Shalini, speaking to the media, addressed her husband as "Sir", which has now gone viral on social media. Interestingly, Ajith and Shalini also marked 25 years of togetherness this year on April 24. Speaking about the Padma Awards ceremony, Ajith's wife said, “We are extremely happy. It was a wonderful experience. Watching Ajith sir receive the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan was truly a proud and joyous moment."

Ajith was honoured with the Padma Bhushan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan | Image: X

Ajith injured after the Padma Awards ceremony

After the Padma Awards ceremony, Ajith made his way back to Chennai. At the city airport, a huge crowd rushed to click pictures with the Good Bad Ugly star, which caused him a leg injury. According to reports, he was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai and is currently receiving physiotherapy.