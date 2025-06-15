Unni Mukundan's Blockbuster Film Marco Meets Tragic End, Actor Shelves Marco 2, And the Reason Is...

Neo-noir action thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, grabbed headlines upon its release. Helmed by Haneef Adeni, the film showcased Mukundan in a never-seen-before avatar as a ruthless gangster who goes on a bloody rampage after the brutal death of his blind foster brother Victor. The gory scenes and violent nature of the film became a topic of discussion across the Indian film industry. While many praised the actor for his performance, others negatively reacted to the violence shown in the movie. Even CBFC asked to cut several scenes and issued certain restrictions. Despite all this, the film emerged successful at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam-language film of all time.

Following the success of the movie, it was reported that the makers are planning a sequel to Marco. However, Mukundan has shut down the rumours for good and bid adieu to his character Marco Jr.

Unni Mukundan drops the plan of Marco 2

On Saturday, Unni Mukundan shared a reel of his body transformation on his Instagram handle with a caption, "Ok, one more time ! #Reminder". Soon after, a fan commented asking him about the release date of Marco 2. The actor noticed and apologised to his fan, saying he had dropped the plan to continue the Marco series. Elaborating on the reason, he said the movie attracted "too much negativity". He wrote, "Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers."

For the unversed, the film is a standalone spin-off of Mikhael.

On Sunday, he shared a video bidding farewell to his Marco character. "'Hasta la vista, Marco.' Best A-rated farewell Song, dedicated to my most loved A-rated Character," read his caption.

Marco's journey from criticism to success