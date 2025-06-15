OTT Releases This Week: Detective Sherdil, Ground Zero, Kerala Crime Files S2, The Kapil Sharma Show 3 And More Titles To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

With Sunday here, we have curated a list of movies and web series releasing this week (June 16 to June 22) on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5. From Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil and Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero to Kerala Crime Files S2, the titles will release in various genres.

The Holdovers

Starring Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa, the film revolves around a cranky professor at an elite boarding school who faces a challenging winter break when he's tasked with overseeing a handful of students who can't go home. It will premiere on June 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

We Were Liars

The story of a 17-year-old girl from a wealthy family. Cady Sinclair spends her summers on a private island. After suffering a terrible accident, she struggles to remember events that happened in her past. The series features Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald and Mamie Gummer in lead roles. It will stream on June 18.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ground Zero

Starring Emraan Hashmi, the film follows events happened after the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. It revolves around BSF Lt Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who embarks upon a 2-year-long investigation leading to the encounter of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief and mastermind behind the attack- Ghazi Baba, enabling India’s most successful counter-terrorism operation in history. The film will debut on OTT on June 20.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Detective Sherdil

The witty detective Sherdil (played by Diljit Dosanjh) stumbles upon a new case in Budapest. Will he be able to cut through the lies that shroud the murder of a high-profile industrialist? It will release on June 20.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kerala Crime Files S2

The second season revolves around the unexplained disappearance of a young policewoman from her station under puzzling circumstances. As the incident stirs concern within the department, a team of officers is tasked with unravelling the mystery. The second season features Arjun Radhakrishnan as SI Noble and Indrans as CPO Ambili Raju. It will stream on June 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Prince And Family

Prince, the eldest of three brothers and still single, searches for love. He marries the free-spirited Chinju Rani, his polar opposite. Can their striking differences lead to a lasting marriage? It will release on June 20.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Found S2

The search for missing undocumented children sheds light on secrets from decades ago as M&A uncovers clues in their disappearances. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. The series will stream on June 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek are returning with the season of the comedy show, but this time with a new permanent guest, who is none other than Navjot Singh Sidhu. It will start streaming from June 21.