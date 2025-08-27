Updated 27 August 2025 at 19:07 IST
Who Is Lakshmi Menon? Award-winning Malayalam Actress Booked For Assault On IT Professional Has Worked With Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Mohan
Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has been reportedly booked in connection with an assault and threats case involving the abduction of a young IT professional. Here's who she is.
Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon, along with three others, has been booked in connection with an assault and threats case involving the abduction of a young IT professional. According to local media, she had been absconding since the case was filed. Reports further state that three of the four accused are now in custody.
The incident reportedly follows the time when an altercation occurred at a bar where Lakshmi Menon was dining with her friends Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol. The argument escalated and continued outside the premises. The complainant alleged that the accused followed her vehicle up to the Ernakulam North railway overbridge shortly before midnight on Sunday.
After stopping the car, the accused allegedly dragged the victim out, assaulted him on the face, and threatened him with dire consequences. Based on his statement, police registered a case, and the investigation is currently in progress. Amid this, many are eager to know about Lakshmi Menon.
Who is Lakshmi Menon?
Lakshmi Menon was born on May 19, 1996 and began her acting career at a very young age. She started her career with a supporting role in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011) and later made her Tamil debut as a lead actress in Sundara Pandian (2012).
Director Prabu Solomon cast her in Kumki (2012) alongside Vikram Prabhu. In 2014, she appeared in two Tamil films, Manja Pye with Vimal and Jigarthanda with Siddharth. The following year, she starred in Komban (2015), which earned her praise for her performance. That same year, she also played Ajith Kumar’s sister in Vedalam (2015). In 2016, she acted in Miruthan with Jayam Ravi(now Ravi Mohan), the first Tamil zombie film, and Rekka with Vijay Sethupathi.
Her talent has been well praised with several honours, including a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards.
Despite her successful career, Lakshmi Menon is currently under investigation in connection with an abduction case. Police are still searching for her and have asked the public to share any information about her whereabouts.
