Who is Pranav Mohanlal’s Girlfriend? Director Alleppey Ashraf Confirms His Relationship Status

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal is currently working on a farm in Spain, as revealed by his mother, Suchitra Mohanlal, during an interview on the Malayalam YouTube show FTQ with Rekha Menon. However, for quite some time, fans speculated about a real-life romance between Pranav and his Hridayam co-star, Kalyani Priyadarshan, due to their strong on-screen chemistry. Now, Alleppey Ashraf came forward clarifying these buzz are pointless and instead Pranav is actually involved with a German woman.

Director Alleppey Ashraf confirms Mohanlal’s son’s relationship status

In a YouTube video, Ashraf is seen revealing that he directly questioned actress Lissy, Kalyani's mother, about the rumours of relationship and they denied.

“I asked Lissy directly... She told me, 'If they want it, it's fine — but there's nothing like that between them. They're like siblings. Appu is like a hero to all of us. He's in love, yes, but not with Kalyani. He's with a girl from Germany.'”

Who is the mystery woman Pranav Mohanlal is dating?