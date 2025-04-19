'Peeche Toh Dekho': Dhanashree Exits Mumbai Airport, Unaware Yuzvendra Chahal Is Right Behind Her | Viral Video

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal were granted a divorce on mutual grounds on March 20 this year. However, Dhanashree’s recent airport appearance with Yuzvendra Chahal right behind has now gone viral on social media.

Dhanashree's airport video goes viral, netizens react

A recent video of Dhanashree shared by paps has caught the attention of netizens. In the video clip, Dhanashree was seen making her way out of Mumbai airport and warmly greeted paps. But the what caught eye was her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal's clip from a live streaming IPL match. The cricketer was seen celebrating his team's victory at a recent match.

This uncanny timing and the appearance of the former couple in the same frame left netizens in frenzy and many flooded the social media platforms to express their reaction. One user wrote, “Kya timing hai”. Another user wrote, “Kaynat jalane mein lagi hai iski”. “Kya karenge aap itna Dhan'rashi ka”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Satisfaction level at its peak”.

What is the reason behind Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce?

As per social media personality Vickey Lalwani, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal ended their marriage because of a difference in their location of residence. He claimed that soon after their wedding in 2020, the couple moved to the cricketer's house in Haryana , where he lived with his parents. A few days after their wedding, Dhanashree expressed a desire for them to move to Mumbai, which was unacceptable to the leg spinner.

In his post, Vickey Lalwani wrote, “After tying the knot, Yuzi and Dhanashree had shifted to stay with Yuzi’s parents in Haryana and came to Mumbai only when they needed to. Yes, this Mumbai-Haryana jhagda was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended. Yuzi was clear that he wouldn’t uproot himself from his parents’ home and surroundings.” However, neither the couple nor their advocates and family members have confirmed this report yet. In their official statement, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have maintained that they have parted ways with mutual consent.