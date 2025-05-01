Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's Film Wins Labour Day Clash Against Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Nani's HIT 3 By A Whisker

Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro is off to a good start at the box office. The film released on the occasion of Labour Day, alongside other much-hyped movies like Thunderbolts, Raid 2 and HIT: The Third Case, but managed to stand its ground and scored a great opening.

Suriya in a still from Retro | Image: X

Suriya was in a desperate search of a hit after his last release Kanguva failed to impress fans. With Retro, it seems like he is back in action. The movie has not only scored a good opening at the box office but has also received good reviews on social media. Many are praising Karthik Subbaraj's direction and how he brings out the best in Suriya and Pooja Hegde.

Poja Hegde in a still from Retro | Image: X

How much did Retro collect on Day 1?

Retro managed to emerge as the winner in the Labour Day clash at the box office. While Ajay Devgn 's Raid 2 collected ₹18.25 crore, Nani's HIT 3 was not far behind and raked in ₹18 crore. Retro collected ₹19.25 crore, with ₹17.25 crore biz from its Tamil version, ₹1.95 crore from its Telugu version and just ₹5 lakh from its Hindi version. It also scored the 3rd highest opening for a Tamil film in 20205 so far, behind Ajith's Good Bad Ugly (₹28.15 crore) and Vidaamuyarchi (₹25.5 crore)