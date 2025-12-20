Who Was Sreenivasan? Malayalam Cinema's Icon Who Leaves Behind A Lasting Legacy

Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer Sreenivasan breathed his last on Saturday at the age of 69. Local news reports state that he had been receiving treatment at home for a long-term illness. As his condition worsened, doctors admitted him to a hospital in Thrippunithura, where authorities confirmed his death on Saturday. His family has not yet released an official statement on the cause of his death. Sreenivasan leaves behind a remarkable body of work that influenced the social and comic voice of the Malayalam film industry for more than four decades.

Who was Sreenivasan?

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district, Sreenivasan completed his schooling in Kadirur and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur. He later received formal film training at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

Across a career that lasted nearly four decades, he acted in more than 225 films and wrote some of the most iconic screenplays in Malayalam cinema. He made his acting debut in P. A. Backer’s 1976 film Manimuzhakkam and played his first lead role in Sanghaganam (1979).

His writing work includes celebrated films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Varavelpu, Thalayana Manthram, Sandesam, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol and Njan Prakashan, which rank among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Audiences and critics widely praised his screenplays for their sharp humour, political awareness and moral depth.

Advertisement

As a filmmaker, he wrote and directed 'Vadakkunokkiyanthram' and 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala'. 'Vadakkunokkiyanthram' won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, while 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala' received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Throughout his career, Sreenivasan earned several honours, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards South and six Kerala State Film Awards. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Screenplay for Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe.

Advertisement

His elder son, Vineeth Sreenivasan, works as a singer, actor, producer and director, and has acted in and directed several Malayalam films. His younger son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, is also an actor, director and producer, and made his debut in the thriller Thira, directed by his brother.

Celebs and politicians paying tributes