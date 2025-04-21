'Anuj' Gaurav Khanna Quits Anupamaa Because Of Rupali Ganguly's Starry Airs? Actor Admits 'Having Altercations' On Set

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Tiff With Rupali Gangluy Leads To His Exit From The Show? Actor Reveals Having ‘Altercations’ On Set | Image: X

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly is one of the most talked about show ever since its first episode debuted on Star Plus. Since its premiere in 2020, the show has topped the TRP charts. The jodi of Gaurav and Rupali in the show was adored by viewers, on-screen and off-screen. However, after the unexpected exit of the Celebrity MasterChef winner from the family drama, fans began speculating about a possible rift between the lead actors. In a recent interview, days after his exit, Gaurav Khanna, who portrayed Anuj Kapadia, shared insights about his time on the show, his experience working with Rupali Ganguly, and his decision not to consider her a "friend."

Gaurav Khanna admitted not being friends with Rupali Ganguly

In a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Gaurav Khanna addressed rumours that swirlled after his sudden exit from Anupamaa and discussed his relationship with Rupali Ganguly.

Speaking about their bond, he said, "Main Rupali ko friend nahi bolunga (I won't call her a friend). Rupali is a wonderful human being from whom I've learnt a lot. Friend kya hota hai ki main kabhi bhi phone kardu ki ye hai, woh hai... (A friend is someone you can call anytime and share everything), I'm not on those terms with anyone, be it Rupali or even Sudhanshu."

Anupamaa Trio | Image: X

He added, "Even Sudhanshu Ji bolna chahiye (I should say Sudhanshu Ji). He's very spiritual, like me. He's a fantastic singer. I'm very happy he's coming out with new songs. I used to say, 'Don't quit singing, please'."

What happened at the Anupamaa set?

Addressing rumours of disagreements on set, Gaurav admitted that creative differences did occur but emphasised they were not negative. He explained, "Altercations hote the scenes ko leke because everyone comes with their own idea and I respect that - because she being a senior actor, the show is riding on her shoulders. She's the face on the poster, she's the Anupamaa. So main agar kal ko bolu ki mere hisab se scene ho, that's me going wrong and I’ve never done that. Altercations hote the ki like isko aise kar lete hai, woh bolenge aise kar lete hai." (There used to be altercations over scenes because everyone comes with their own interpretation. She’s the lead, so if I insist scenes be done my way, I’d be wrong.)