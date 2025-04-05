Meet Aarav, Akshay Kumar's Son Whose Rare Public Appearance Has Taken the Internet by Storm

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Kumar, has kept himself away from the media and has been low-profile. His latest appearance at actress Huma Qureshi's Eid bash has taken the internet by storm. The star kid quickly became the centre of everyone's attention. Know all about him…

Akshay Kumar's Son Makes Rare Public Appearance, Internet Cannot Keep Calm

Looking sharp in a black kurta and white pyjama, Akshay Kumar's son broke the internet with his warm smile and good looks. The star kid, who arrived in style for Huma Qureshi's Eid bash, looked handsome in Indian attire. What caught the netizens' attention was the gajra in his wrist. Aarav was seen leaving the party with a mystery girl, who is said to be his rumoured girlfriend.

Meet Aarav Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Son

Aarav Kumar is the firstborn child of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, actress and author Twinkle Khanna. The 22-year-old star kid has always tried to stay out of the limelight, and has been spotted publicly, very rarely. Like his father, Aarav has a strong interest in sports, particularly martial arts, and has received training in various disciplines.