Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar's Look In Horror Comedy Similar To OMG 2? Leaked Photos Surface

Akshay Kumar will be next be seen in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. While fans are eagerly waiting for horror comedy to witness the actor back in his comedy avatar and amid this few photos from the sets of the film has surfaced on social media.

Akshay Kumar’s look leaked from sets of Bhooth Bangla

The photos were shared by Reddit user BollyBlindsNGossip, Akshay Kumar can be seen seated on a chair on the sets of the film. In the picture, he is seen in a simple white kurta paired with a matching dhoti. In another picture, the Skyforce actor is happily seen posing with a fan at the shoot location. However, netizens compared Akshay’s look with OMG 2. One user wrote, “ It is more looking like omg 3”. Anothe user wrote, “Is Akshay playing Chhote Pandit in this one?”.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have given many cult classic comedy films to their fans such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). With the announcement of their upcoming horror-comedy after a long break, rumours began circulating about a possible reunion of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.

All about Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar ’s Bhooth Bangla will be the second film with the same name. Bhoot Bungla, released in 1965, is one of the earliest horror comedies in South Asian cinema. Co-written by comedian Mehmood and Ranjan Bose, it was directed by Mehmood, who also played the lead role alongside Tanuja and Nazir Hussain. While the plot drew inspiration from Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles, it presented a fresh narrative.

Bhooth Bangla is also the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. Their film together was 2010's political satire Khatta Meetha. Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set to be released on April 2, 2026.