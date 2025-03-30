Missed You (Not Really): Tanmay Bhat Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia After He Announces Podcast Return On Instagram

Ranveer Allabadia Podcast return: Beerbiceps has announced a “new blessed chapter" in his life after India’s Got Latent controversy. On March 30, the YouTuber shared his first post since the “sex with parents” scandal started in January. Abhay Deol and other YouTubers congratulated him, while Tanmay Bhat took a firing jibe at the YouTuber in the comment section.

Tanmay Bhat takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast return

Ranveer Allahbadia shared a series of photos on Instagram. The first picture featured his team and well-wishers. The next showed the YouTuber quietly working on his laptop, followed by one with his grandmother and his dog. While sharing these moments, Ranveer wrote, “Thank you to my loved ones Thank you universe A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth (sic)."

He also posted the same photos on his Instagram story, adding, “Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real ‘treasure’." However, he did not disclose any details about his new journey.

Onto this, comedian Tanmay Bhat left a series of sarcastic comments marking Ranveer’s return. In the comments section, he wrote, “Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left," “Like this comment, if you want a B Praak podcast," and “Missed you (not really)." His remarks have since gone viral. This isn’t the first time he has criticised Ranveer.

Tanmay Bhat takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on India's Got Latent

In February, Tanmay Bhat addressed the controversy after a viewer on his livestream accused him of staying silent on the issue and not publicly supporting his fellow comedian.

Tanmay revealed that he had messaged Ranveer just weeks before the controversy arose. “Just two weeks before this whole thing happened, I texted Ranveer and asked him to do a reaction video on fitness memes,” he joked. “He isn’t responding—I wonder what happened.”