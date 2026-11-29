Los Angeles: Singer Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with his daughter Malti Marie and other family members, while expressing how much he missed his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for the shooting of her upcoming project.

Nick shared a series of pictures from the family celebration, offering fans a glimpse into their festive moments. The photographs showed the singer playing the guitar, enjoying a Thanksgiving meal and posing for a family picture with his loved ones.

Acknowledging Priyanka's absence from the celebrations, Nick dedicated a heartfelt message to her in the caption, referring to her as his 'jaan'.

"A lot of thanks were given. Missing my jaan @priyankachopra while she’s out crushing it on set in Aus," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

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Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in December 2018, welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star opposite Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'.The film will be directed by Nimrod Antal and is scheduled to begin principal photography later this year on Australia's Gold Coast, as reported by Deadline.

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'Bluefly' is directed by Antal, known for Predators, from a screenplay by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle).

Her other much-anticipated project is SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.