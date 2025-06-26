'Money Can’t Buy Class': Internet Roasts Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Invite Over ‘No Gifts’ Request

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez are getting ready to say “I do” in a glamorous wedding in Venice but before the celebrations even begin, their wedding invitation has caught the internet’s attention for all wrong reason.

The couple, together for six years, plan a multi-day event with the official ceremony set for June 27 on the beautiful island of San Giorgio Maggiore. While the wedding promises to be grand and luxurious, their invite has surprised many with its design.

While the event promises luxury and grandeur, the wedding invite itself has sparked surprise and ridicule.

Jeff Bezos Wedding Invite

Leaked online and shared by ABC News, the invitation features butterflies, feathers, birds, and shooting stars in soft pink and blue on a plain white background. Instead of looking elegant and luxurious, many people say it looks more like a school art project.

Adding to the buzz was the invite’s clear request asking guests not to bring gifts. Instead, Bezos and Sanchez announced that charitable donations would be made on behalf of their guests to organizations dedicated to preserving Venice’s cultural heritage and natural environment.

The card reads, “Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice.”

Though the gesture was meant to be thoughtful, the visual appeal of the invitation failed to impress many online. Users on X quickly mocked the design, with comments such as, “Was the invitation made in Microsoft Paint?” and “Obviously, money can't buy taste or class.”

Another user bluntly stated, “That invite is atrocious,” while one more joked, “This invitation looks like an 11-year-old made it.”

Others called it “ugly,” “tacky,” and said it lacked the style expected from a billionaire couple.

Despite the negative reactions, excitement around the wedding remains high. Reports indicate the celebration will last several days, featuring Bezos’s luxury superyacht Koru docked in Venice’s harbor, adding to the event’s opulence.