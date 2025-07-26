Move Over Saiyaara: Gwyneth Paltrow Cleans Up After Ex-Husband Chris Martin A Decade Past Their Divorce, Memes Explode As Astronomer Hires Her To Bury Corporate Affair Scandal

Coldplay's recent concert created a heavy uproar on the internet after the kissing cam showed now-former CEO of Astronomer Andrew Byron and now-former HR head Kristin Cabot canoodling. It turned out that they were having an extramarital affair. Following the controversy, the company has hired actress Gwyneth Paltrow as their spokesperson to help it manage the PR mess. Interestingly, she is the ex-wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. While the AI startup thought her words might help their public image, it turned into a meme fest online.

An astronomer's last straw to amp up the public image by hiring Gwyneth Paltrow addresses

Taking to its official social media handle, Astronomer introduced Gwyneth as its "very temporary spokesperson" and captioned the video as “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer". In the video, Gwyneth can be heard, saying, “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of 300+ employees at Astronomer.” She further wittily addresses the kiss cam controversy involving their two former employees and said, “Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.”

She further opened up about how the company works and quipped that the firm is "thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

Astronomer's new ad featuring Gwyneth Paltrow sparks meme fest

Soon after the video was uploaded, the netizens went berserk and started lauding the company's PR strategy. A user wrote, "Move over Saiyaaragram, the real PR genius is Astronomer roping in #GwynethPaltrow as their temporary spokesperson. Had to check that twice to believe it."

Another user wrote, "You have to give credit where credit is due. This is 10/10 PR recovery. Hiring Chris Martin's ex wife to do this is brilliant. Well played!”

An X user wrote, "Hiring the ex wife of the lead Coldplay singer to deliver this message is absolutely savage." Another wrote, "Guys this is a PR masterclass. You take the most viral moment of July 2025 and, instead of disaster control, make light of the situation and create the ultimate brand awareness. Bravo."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

An Instagram user wrote, "Having a bad day? Remember: You didn’t get caught cheating on the Coldplay Concert, go viral, get fired, then replaced by Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, as your company’s new spokesperson. So… you’re doing fine. Ouch!"

On July 16, the video went viral on the internet that showed Andy and Kristin enjoying the concert in each other's embrace. When the camera panned at them, they immediately hid their faces. The couple's odd reaction grabbed the attention of Chris, and he joked, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”