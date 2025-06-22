Movies In Theatres This Friday (June 27): Maa, F1, Kannappa, Nikita Roy And More To Watch This Week

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to release this week in the theatres. The list includes several highly anticipated movies, such as Kajol starrer Maa, Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and Brad Pitt's sports drama F1. Apart from these, the list also includes Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy and Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, among others.

Maa

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror flick from the world of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan stars Kajol, along with Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Kherin Sharma. The film is based on the events when Kajol's character's husband dies due to a supernatural cause, and she, with her daughter, visits his hometown. On reaching, she discovers a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk. The film is set in the fictional village of Chandrapur. A daitya haunts the village and demands the sacrifice of young girls. The film is set to release in theatres on June 27.

Kannappa

It is a mythological action drama based on the legend of Kannappa, an atheist, who became an ardent devotee of Lord Mahadeva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in a titular role. It also stars Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas in pivotal roles. After a long delay, the film is set to release on June 27.

Nikita Roy

It is a supernatural psychological thriller helmed by Kussh S Sinha in his directorial debut. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in supporting roles. The film explores the themes of occult rituals, cryptic folklore and ancestral secrets.

F1

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the sports drama is based on the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body. The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead, alongside Tobias Menzies, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon. The film revolves around a Formula One driver who is forced to come out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. The film will release on June 27, during the weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Nafratein

The film depicts the story of Karan, a young rebel, torn between rage and love, as he battles the turmoil within and the world around him. The film marks the debut of Aryan Kumar, alongside Tanishq Tiwari. The film is directed by Joy Bhattacharjee & Team, and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal. The romantic saga will hit the theatres on June 27.

Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are set to reprise their roles for the third time. The film revolves around Jaggi (played by Dosanjh), who falls in love with a ghost (played by Bajway). The film is slated to release on June 27.

Thank You Dear

Satyam, an aspiring director, and Priya, a determined real estate agent, try to build a life together while navigating personal and emotional challenges. When a tragic incident involving a neighbour’s infant disrupts their world, they are thrust into an unforeseen responsibility. The story reflects on love, difficult decisions, and the burden of doing what is right. The film stars Dhanush Raghumudri and Hebah Patel in lead roles. It will release on June 27.

Central

Starring J Vignesh and Soneshwari, the story follows a young man who arrived at Chennai Central from a small village, forced by family circumstances. Faced with the harsh realities of capitalism, he struggles to survive and rebuild his future. The film will release on June 27 in the theatres.

Maargan