'Lord' Bobby Deol's Craze Transcends Borders: Actor's Fans Surround Him For Selfies Outside London Restaurant, Video Goes Viral

Bobby Deol has been vacationing in London along with his wife, Tanya Deol. A video from his latest trip is now doing the rounds on social media. In the brief clip, the actor could be seen surrounded by fans who spotted him relaxing on his vacation and stopped to click pictures with him.

Bobby Deol sparks fan frenzy in London

On June 21, videos of Bobby Deol casually talking on the phone outside a restaraunt in London made their way on social media. The Aashram actor was dressed in a white tank top and teamed it with olive green shorts. However, what caught the attention of social media users was fans queuing up to take photographs with the actor.



As the fans came one by one to get a click with the actor, Bobby Deol patiently waited and obliged all with selfies. The video is now going viral online with fans of the actor lavishing praise on him for his down-to-earth nature.



A screengrab of Bobby Deol's post | Image: Instagram

On June 22, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account to share a photo from his recent London vacation. In the photo, the actor could be seen sporting a funky white shirt teamed with a black pants. His wife, Tanya Deol, upped the glam quotient in a white t-shirt teamed with white shorts and a matching blazer. The duo were, surprisingly, joined by the actors and their good friends, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The photo was shared with the caption, “#Londondiaries”.



Bobby Deol shares a rare selfie with son Aryaman