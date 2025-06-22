'Lord' Bobby Deol's Craze Transcends Borders: Actor's Fans Surround Him For Selfies Outside London Restaurant, Video Goes Viral

Updated 22 June 2025 at 14:16 IST
Bobby Deol has been vacationing in London along with his wife, Tanya Deol. A video from his latest trip is now doing the rounds on social media. In the brief clip, the actor could be seen surrounded by fans who spotted him relaxing on his vacation and stopped to click pictures with him.
On June 21, videos of Bobby Deol casually talking on the phone outside a restaraunt in London made their way on social media. The Aashram actor was dressed in a white tank top and teamed it with olive green shorts. However, what caught the attention of social media users was fans queuing up to take photographs with the actor.
As the fans came one by one to get a click with the actor, Bobby Deol patiently waited and obliged all with selfies. The video is now going viral online with fans of the actor lavishing praise on him for his down-to-earth nature.
On June 22, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account to share a photo from his recent London vacation. In the photo, the actor could be seen sporting a funky white shirt teamed with a black pants. His wife, Tanya Deol, upped the glam quotient in a white t-shirt teamed with white shorts and a matching blazer. The duo were, surprisingly, joined by the actors and their good friends, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The photo was shared with the caption, “#Londondiaries”.
On June 17, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with his son, Aryaman. He shared the photo on the occasion of his 24th birthday. He accompanied the sun-kissed photo with the caption, “Hey, my Aryaman. Happy Birthday. Love you most”. The photo went viral online with celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Twinkle Khanna, Rahul Dev, Gajraj Rao, Vatsal Sheth and Prateik Smita Patil sending best wishes to the youngster.
