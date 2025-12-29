Movies Releasing In Theatres In January 2026: Border 2, Ikkis, Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab And More To Watch

As we stand on the brink of a new era in cinema with the arrival of 2026, we’re excited to share a curated list of must-see films that will grace theatres in the coming months. January, the gateway to the year, promises an array of thrilling releases that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Among the highlights, look forward to the charismatic Agastya Nanda in the much-anticipated Ikkis, a film that is sure to leave audiences captivated. Also making waves is the renowned Sunny Deol, returning with the action-packed sequel Border 2, bound to ignite nostalgia while delivering fresh excitement. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay won't want to miss his last venture, Jana Nayagan, which is expected to showcase his signature style and charisma. Be sure to check out our comprehensive list of movies spanning various genres and languages, ensuring there’s something for everyone as you plan your cinematic outings in advance.

Ikkis

The biographical war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. It stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra in his final film role and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will hit the theatres on January 1. Earlier, it was supposed to hit the theatres on December 25, but owing to the successive run of Dhurandhar, the makers decided to postpone the release.

Release Date: January 1

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Based on the SpongeBob SquarePants television series, the film follows SpongeBob on a quest to prove his bravery by adventuring with the ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman, through the Underworld.

Advertisement

Release Date: January 2

Jana Nayagan

Marking as the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he joins politics, the action thriller is helmed by H. Vinoth. Apart from Vijay, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The film is about an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of resistance against injustice.

Advertisement

Release Date: January 9

The Raja Saab

The romantic horror comedy film directed by Maruthi stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The story follows a young man who seeks to sell his ancestral property to resolve his financial difficulties.

Release Date: January 9

Rahu Ketu

Directed by Vipul Vig, the film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday in lead roles. The story revolves around two clueless men who are born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook. They are set on a mission to retrieve it. The film is being bankrolled by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh and Varsha Kukreja under the Zee Studios and BLive Productions.

Release Date: January 16

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Marking Vir Das's directorial debut in Bollywood, the film stars him as a clueless man trying to be a secret agent. The film marks the cameo appearances of Imran Khan and Aamir Khan.

Release Date: January 16

Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion

Starring Jaaved Jaaferi and Mohammad Samad, the film revolves around a group of visitors exploring a complex illusion-based attraction that alters their perception and memory. As they delve deeper, the lines between their reality and the illusions start to fade, compelling them to face uncomfortable truths and highlighting the influence of illusions on their lives.

Release Date: January 16

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Helmed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film stars Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair and Ishan Shoukath.

Release Date: January 22

Border 2

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film shows a story inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It expands beyond land battles, with the heroes protecting the nation across land, air and sea. Sunny Deol commands attention as an army officer, Varun Dhawan brings fierce determination as a military man, Ahan Shetty plays a crucial role in the Indian Navy, and Diljit Dosanjh appears as a devoted Indian Air Force officer.