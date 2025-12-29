Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy To Tie The Knot In March 2026, Actor Announces Wedding Date In Quirky Style

Allu Sirish tried his hand at a viral Instagram trend with his brother Allu Arjun's kids to announce his wedding date and was successful. The actor, who got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on October 31, is set to tie the knot next year in March. To reveal the date, he participated in a fun trend with Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, making the announcement a quirky and memorable occasion.

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy to tie the knot on Allu Arjun-Sneha's wedding anniversary

In the reel, Allu Sirish's nieces are asking him about the wedding date, "Babai, when's your marriage?" To this, Sirish and his nephew Ayaan reply, "March 6, 2026." When his nieces further ask him about the sangeet ceremony, he tells them, "We are South Indians! We don't do it." Sirish picked an auspicious date, as on the same date in 2011, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married.

Soon after he dropped the post, netizens called the video an "adorable" announcement. A user wrote, "Winner of the trend." Another wrote, "Good to see that someone is calling out the Sangeeth culture." A third user lauded the actor for calling out the sangeet culture, highlighting their own trends, "Love the concept !! It’s not our tradition, and we have some beautiful traditions of our own, and please do enjoy your wedding with all our rituals ❤️ love from heart." "Aww cute..." a user wrote.

Nayanika Reddy opens up about why she loves Allu Sirish

Earlier, Allu Sirish shared an engagement video, where Nayanika opened up her heart while talking about the actor. She can be heard saying, "I feel like a small baby when I’m with him. Loved, so loved. He’s so affectionate, so affectionate. I love that about him."

The couple met at one of the pre-wedding bashes of Varun Tej and Lavanya.