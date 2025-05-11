Movies Releasing In Theatres (May 15 To May 17): Final Destination Bloodlines, Mission Impossible 8 And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week (May 15 to May 17). From Final Destination Bloodlines and Romeo S3 to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the list includes highly anticipated movies.

Final Destination Bloodlines

Supernatural horror drama, helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film is the sixth installment in the Final Destination film series and a direct sequel to The Final Destination (2009). The upcoming film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (in lead) as a college student who inherits a sudden premonition her grandmother had in 1968 about a tower collapse and attempts to save her entire family after death starts killing them one by one because they should never have existed. Apart from Juana, the film also stars Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, and Rya Kihlstedt in supporting roles. The movie will hit the theatres on May 15.

Hurry Up Tomorrow

The upcoming musical psychological thriller is directed and edited by Trey Edward Shults. It serves as a companion piece to Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd's sixth studio album of the same name, which was produced in conjunction with the film. It stars the singer as a fictionalised version of himself, an insomniac musician on the verge of a mental breakdown who is pulled into an existential odyssey by a mysterious stranger. The film also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 16.

Shaunki Sardar

starring Guggu Gill, Guru Randhawa and Babbu Mann, the Punjabi-language film follows a mentor who returns from prison to find his former proteges transformed. Their reunion stirs up complex bonds of loyalty and hidden tensions as they face their shared past and present challenges. It will release on May 16.

Romeo S3

Starring Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak Tiwari, the film revolves around DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, who is on a mission to crush a deadly cartel. When his path crosses with an investigative journalist chasing the same truth, a storm of action, emotion, and justice unfolds. The film will release on May 16.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif starrer intends to spread a message of love, friendship and compassion elements that glue a society together. The film will fulfil the much-needed love, support and humour in these dark times. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 16.

Eleven

It is an upcoming crime thriller film directed by Lokkesh Ajls. Starring Naveen Chandra, Shashank, Abhirami, and Dileepan, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual is about a brave and skilled officer with a strong record of solving tough cases who is assigned to a new, more challenging serial killing investigation. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 16.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning