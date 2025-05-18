Movies Releasing In Theatres On Friday (May 23): Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Lilo & Stitch, Kapkapiii And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to hit the theatres this week. This week, we will see Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, returning to theatres, which was slated to release directly on OTT. The list also includes Kesari Veer, Kapkapiii, Pune Highway and Lilo & Stitch.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a small-town romantic boy from Varanasi, lands a government job to marry Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi), but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfils his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds. Helmed by Karan Sharma, the movie is slated to release on May 23. Earlier, the film was scheduled for direct-to-OTT release.

Kesari Veer

Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi starrer narrates the tale of Hamirji Gohil, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith. The film will release on May 23.

Kapkapiii

A clique of friends, seeking a thrill, use an Ouija board to connect with a ghost for fun. But they soon realised that their house had become haunted by the advent of a female spirit. The film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani and Jay Thakkar in lead roles. The film is slated to release on May 23.

Pune Highway

Pune Highway is described as a chilling tale of friendship and a mysterious murder. The story revolves around a dead body and the secrets that unravel, creating a suspenseful narrative. The trailer highlights themes of friendship gone wrong and a gripping murder mystery. Starring Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh and Anuvab Pal, the film is finally slated to release on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch

The film is a live-action animated remake of Disney's 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch. It stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, Elizebeth Agudong and Hannah Waddingham in pivotal roles. The film is about a lonely human girl named Lilo who adopts a dog-like alien named Stitch to mend her fractured family, unaware that Stitch is genetically engineered to be a force of destruction, and is being pursued by aliens and social workers, while Lilo teaches Stitch the idea of family. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 23.

Ace

Kannan seeks a new life in a foreign country but gets dragged into a shark circle. A daring heist turns their hope into a curse, forcing him to outsmart fate itself. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini Vasanth and Yogi Babu, the film will release on May 23.

Narivetta

Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer is based on the 2003 Muthanga Incident. A global examination of state-sanctioned violence through policing, exploring how power structures meant to protect citizens can transform into systems of control, particularly affecting marginalised communities. The film is slated to release on May 23.

Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Paranatu

Reflects the obstacles that stand in the way of Amal's dreams. Through these bittersweet encounters, the story gently whisks the audience back to their childhood, where the small window of his home transforms into a portal of imagination, enabling him to soar into the vast sky and escape the confines of his world. The film will release on May 23.

Chidiya