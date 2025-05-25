Movies Releasing In Theatres On Friday (May 30): Karate Kid Legends, Bhairavam, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres. From Jackie Chan and Ben Wang's Karate Kid Legends and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas's Bhairavam to Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta's Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the list has movies from all genres.

Karate Kid: Legends

Martial arts drama directed by Jonathan Entwistle is the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise. In the film, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are reprising their roles from the franchise and introduces Ben Wang as the main lead. The story follows after kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 30.

Bhairavam

Helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the action thriller stars Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj Kumar and Naara Rohith in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 30.

Bombay

Ulas Mhatre, an underworld don, operates activities with his trusted members Nana, Tatya, and Sherry. Things change when Tatya goes missing with no evidence. Helmed by Sanjay Niranjan, the film stars Gavie Chahal, Deepshikha Nagpal and Danish Bhatt in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 30.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira starrer serves as the sequel to the 2022 movie Saunkan Saunkne. The film revolves around Naseeb, who has two wives, Nirmal and Kirna, and how he handles both.

Mission 007