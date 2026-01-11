Movies Releasing In Theatres On Pongal/Makar Sankranti: Rahu Ketu, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari And More

Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti are winter harvest festivals, thanking the Lord Sun and nature for a bountiful harvest, which annually falls in mid-January. Now, as the harvest festival is around the corner, the filmmakers have lined up movies for release in the theatres. The list includes many south releases - Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Check out the full list and plan your festive week accordingly, adding a fun twist to this harvest festival.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language comedy drama. The film, directed by Maari, stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, representing the production banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Release Date: January 14

One Two Cha Cha Chaa

One Two Cha Cha Chaa is an upcoming Hindi action-adventure comedy film. The story follows three young men on a wild road trip as they struggle to handle their unpredictable uncle. Their journey quickly spirals into chaos, triggering a chain of misunderstandings and unexpected run-ins with the mafia.

Advertisement

Release Date: January 16

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is an upcoming comedy and marks Vir Das’s debut as a director. Vir Das co-produces the film with Aamir Khan, and it will release in cinemas on January 16, 2026.

Advertisement

Release Date: January 16

Rahu Ketu

Rahu Ketu is an upcoming Hindi-language Indian comedy film. Zee Studios and BLive Productions are producing the film, with Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh and Varsha Kukreja serving as producers. The film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday in lead roles.

Release Date: January 16

Jockey

Release Date: January 14

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Release Date: January 14

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Release Date: January 16

Bombay Positive

Release Date: January 15

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Director Anil Ravipudi's commercial entertainer stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. As per the trailer, Chiranjeevi plays the role of a former operative with the national security agencies who falls in love with Nayanthara and decides to become a devoted family man.

Release date: January 12

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. The film revolves around a husband (Ravi Teja) navigating relationship conflicts amidst family expectations and modern advice.