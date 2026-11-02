Movies Releasing In Theatres This Diwali Week: Ramayana, Scene, Disco And More To Watch

Happy Monday, everyone! As we embrace this festive week of Diwali, we're excited to share our list of movies releasing in theatres. Among the much-anticipated titles are Ramayana: Part 1, along with Suriya's Scene to Disco. We hope these films bring joy and entertainment to you and your loved ones during this special time. Enjoy the celebration and the cinema!

Ramayana: Part 1

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic. The first part is releasing in theatres on November 5.

Scene

Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Suriya in the titular role of Inbaraj, an eccentric and laid-back police officer who resigns at the peak of his career, only to be forced to reopen an unfinished case with a chaotic team. The movie also stars Naslen and Nazriya Nazim in pivotal roles. It will release in theatres on November 6.

Mookuthi Amman 2

Starring Nayanthara and Urvashi, the Tamil-language fantasy comedy film revolves around a news anchor collaborating with the title character, a goddess, to expose a godman's fraudulence. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the movie will release on November 6 in the theatres.

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Disco

It is an upcoming Malayalam-language action-crime thriller helmed by Ullas Chemban. The movie is set against a retro backdrop; the plot follows a character's transformation and journey from an ordinary life into the dark world of the underworld. The movie stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Chemban Vinod Jose and Arjun Ashokan in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on November 6.

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Neekkam

It is an upcoming Malayalam-language emotional and psychological crime thriller helmed by Jagan Shaji Kailas. The film follows a mature, mysterious protagonist playing high-risk tactical moves and psychological mind games with law enforcement during a high-stakes criminal investigation centred around a police station. The movie will hit the theatres on November 6.

Appa Kutty

It is an upcoming Tamil action-drama thriller film that centres around the emotional bond between a father and his daughter. The movie stars Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on November 6.

Hatah