Heavy Firing At Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav's Residence In Gurugram, Video Of Damaged Walls, Ceilings Emerges

Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home was targeted by three masked miscreants in the morning of August 17. As per reports, the bike-borne men opened fire at the bungalow where the YouTuber's family was residing. At the time of the attack, Elvish Yadav was not present at his residence and is reportedly travelling out of Haryana. An investigation into the identity of the perpetrators and the motive behind the firing is underway.

Over two dozens bullets fired at Elvish Yadav's residence

Between 5:30 - 6 am on the morning of August 17, unidentified assailants opened fire at Elvish Yadav's house. As per the police, the masked men who rode on their bikes fired around 25-30 bullets at the three-storey building situated in Sector 57 of Gurugram. The suspects fled from the spot before the event caught attention.



It is being reported that the controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav was not present at home at the time. However, his family members and domestic staff were inside the house, but did not get injured in the attack. His father, Ram Avtar Yadav, stated that he was asleep when the firing took place. He also informed that the CCTV footage has clearly captured the faces of two out of the three masked miscreants.



