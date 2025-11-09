Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday: De De Pyaar De 2, Kaantha, Now You See Me Now You Don't, More To Watch On Children's Day

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this Friday, November 14, coinciding with Children's Day. From Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 and Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha to Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the list includes movies from various genres.

De De Pyaar De 2

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, the movie brings back Ajay Devgn and Rakhul Preet Singh as Ashish Mehra and Ayesha Khurana. The sequel follows 31-year-old Ayesha seeking her family's permission to marry a 55-year-old Ashish. This leads Ashish to a hilarious battle of wits with her family, with some unexpected twists. The movie also stars R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and Meezaan Jafri

in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on November 14.

Kaantha

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the movie is set in 1950s Madras. The period drama delves into the complexities of human relationships, exploring themes of professional rivalry and clashing egos. The story centres on the bond between legendary director Ayya and rising star Chandran, whose career Ayya significantly influenced. Their friendship begins to unravel when Chandran alters a female-centric film originally titled Shaantha, renaming it Kaantha to better fit his own image. The movie is slated to release on November 14.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film is the sequel to Now You See Me 2 (2016) and the third installment in the Now You See Me film series. The upcoming movie reunites The Four Horsemen to recruit three skilled illusionists for a high-stakes heist involving the theft of the world's largest queen diamond. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman, the movie is slated to release on November 14.

Advertisement

The Running Man

Directed by Edgar Wright, the dystopian action thriller film is based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman). It is the second adaptation of the novel, following the 1987 film. The film's plot takes place in a game show called The Running Man, which pits runners against a team of murderous Hunters whose job is to track them down and kill them. The runner who stays alive wins a whopping cash prize. Starring Glen Powell and William H. Macy, the movie will release on November 14.

Ik Tera Kar K

Directed by Bunty Jandwalia, the movie stars Prabh Gill and Kamal Khangura. The film explores a story of love tested by sacrifice, healed by forgiveness, with the help of family. It will release on November 14.

Advertisement

Jigris

Starring Krishna Burugula, Ram Nithin, Dheeraj Athreya and Mani Vaka, the movie follows four friends embarking on an unexpected road trip in a rusty Maruti 800. It will release on November 14.

Baby Girl