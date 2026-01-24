Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday (January 30): Mardaani 3, Gandhi Talks, Mayasabha, Send Help And More To Watch

It's already the end of 2026's first month, and the theatres have linedup several films for release for you to enjoy in the last week of January. The list includes several interesting and highly anticipated movies, including Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Vijay Sethupathi-Aditi Rao Hydari-Arvind Swamy's Gandhi Talks and Rachel McAdams's Send Help. You will find movies from various genres and languages hitting the theatres on January 30, 2026.

Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy to fight child traffickers in a gritty showdown. Directed by Abhiraj Minwala, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Gandhi Talks

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy in lead roles. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023 and is now finally releasing in theatres on January 30.

Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusions

Psychological Thriller stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle. The film is directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The plot revolves around a group that is in search of a treasure. The journey forces them to confront truths they’ve long avoided, revealing how illusions shape their reality.

Advertisement

Send Help

Directed by Sam Raimi, the horror-thriller revolves around Rachel McAdams's character, Linda Liddle. In the film, she has to deal with her sexist boss (played by Dylan O'Brien) on a deserted island after their plane crash.

Human Cocaine

Directed by Sarim Momin, the film is a psychological thriller that dives into the underworld where humans are used as carriers in drug smuggling. The film stars Pushkar Jog, Ishita Raj Sharma, Siddhanth Kapoor and Zakir Hussain.

Advertisement

Paatki

Abhinay Deshmukh's directorial revolves around a man who is certain of his guilt, but the world believes he is innocent. The movie stars Gaurav Paswala, Shraddha Dagar, Suchita Trivedi and Hiten Tejwani.

Vikalpa

It revolves around a corporate leader who starts losing after buried trauma returns, making him question the truth.

Shelter