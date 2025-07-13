Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday (July 18): Tanvi The Great, Saiyaara, Nikita Roy, Murderbaad And More To Watch This Week

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that will be releasing this week in the theatres. This week, movie buffs are going to witness a four-way clash in Bollywood with Tanvi The Great, Saiyaara, Nikita Roy and Murderbaad. Apart from them, the list also includes I Know What You Did Last Summer, Junior and Kothapallilo Okappudu, among others.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is about a group of friends who are terrorised by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past. It is a sequel to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and the fourth installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. The film stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on July 18.

Tanvi The Great

Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism, learns of her deceased Indian Army father's dream to salute the flag at Siachen Glacier. So, she becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfil his dream herself. Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film marks the debut of Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi. The film also stars Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 18.

Murderbaad

A Jaipur tour guide's romance with an NRI unravels when a fellow tourist goes missing. As suspicion mounts, he vanishes-sparking a nationwide hunt that leads to one of modern India's most shocking crime twists. Helmed by Arnab Chatterjee, the film stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kanikka Kapur, and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles.

Saiyaara

A young couple's intense relationship spirals through passionate moments and devastating setbacks as they fight to keep their love alive. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, alongside Aneet Padda.

Nikita Roy

It is a supernatural thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film marks the directorial debut of Kussh S Sinha.

Kothapallilo Okappudu

The story follows Rama Krishna, who runs a record dance studio in his village. His search for a dance partner leads to a series of unexpected problems and comic situations. The supernatural drama stars Manoj Chandra and Monika T in lead roles.

Junior

A young man named Junior sets out in search of meaningful memories that might transform his relationship with his father. His journey leads to a discovery that could change their dynamic in unexpected ways. The film stars Sreeleela, Kireeti Reddy and Genelia D'Souza.

Saralakkho Holmes