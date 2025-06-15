Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday (June 20): Sitaare Zameen Par, Kuberaa, Janaki vs State of Kerala, M3GAN 2.0 And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to hit the theatres this week. Theatres are set to showcase two highly anticipated movies, including Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par and Dhanush starrer Kuberaa. Apart from these, the list also has a mix of Hollywood and South Indian movies, such as Elio, Janaki vs State of Kerala and DNA.

Sitaare Zameen Par

After a DUI, an arrogant basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan) must train Neurodivergent adults for community service. His initial prejudice fades as his players show him a new perspective on life. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza and marks the debut of specially abled actors. The film will hit the theatres on June 20.

Elio

The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. The animated movie is set to release on June 20.

Janaki vs State of Kerala

Helmed by Pravin Narayanan, the Malayalam courtroom drama stars Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of Kerala’s judicial system and follows the story of Janaki (played by Anupama Parameswaran), who is seeking justice after a traumatic event. Suresh Gopi plays the senior advocate representing her in court. It will release on June 20.

Kuberaa

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The plot of the film reportedly revolves around a beggar (played by Dhanush) who undergoes a dramatic transformation. As per IMDb, the film explores themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.

M3GAN 2.0

A sequel to M3GAN (2022), the plot of the upcoming sci-fi horror drama follows M3GAN being rebuilt to combat a humanoid military robot built using M3GAN's technology that is attempting an AI takeover. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald and Ivanna Sakhno. It will hit the theatres on June 20.

28 Years Later

Post-apocalyptic horror is the third in the 28 Days Later film series. Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, the film is set twenty-eight years after the Rage virus escaped a medical research laboratory. It will release on June 20.

DNA