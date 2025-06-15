Kamal Haasan Gets Angry, Lashes Out At A Fan For Insisting He Pose With A Sword At Event, Video Goes Viral

Kamal Haasan, on Saturday, lost his cool during an event in Chennai when his fan repeatedly insisted on posing with a sword. The Thug Life actor attended a Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party meeting after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu. During the meeting, several turned up at an event, but among all was a person who gifted a sword to the veteran actor and insisted that he pose with it. At first, he maintained his composure and posed with the sword. But when he ignored his fan's request, his fan took out the sword from the scabbard. This irked the actor, and he scolded him and asked him to put the sword down. On seeing this, the police also intervened and made the fan understand. The video ended with Haasan shaking hands with the fan and asking him to leave.

Soon after the video went viral, it attracted a wide range of reactions, with many lauding him for not raising the sword like others.

Netizens react to Kamal Haasan's reaction to being forced to pose with a sword

A user shared a photo of Thalapthay Vijay posing with a sword, followed by Haasan's photo asking a fan to put down a sword. In the caption, he wrote, "This quality and intelligence are the uniqueness of the Lord..!!!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another fan wrote, "He remains with his principle always, sword should be down, pen with book should be in hand." A third user explained that the actor had been instructed not to felicitate him with garlands or shawls and rather asked for books and pens that he would later deposit in libraries in need.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Kamal Haasan is witnessing a downfall in his film career