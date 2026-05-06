Movies Releasing In Theatres This Friday (May 8): Daadi Ki Shaadi, The Sheep Detectives, Aakhri Sawal And More To Watch This Mother's Day 2026

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and theatres have lined up new releases for families to enjoy this weekend. From Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi and Lavanya Tripathi's Sathi Leelavathi to Hugh Jackman's The Sheep Detectives, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you are planning a perfect day for your Mother, then don't forget to include a movie time for her.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

It is an upcoming Bollywood film starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The film revolves around a grandmother's social media mishap, which creates havoc for her granddaughter's wedding. The film will hit the theatres ahead of Mother's Day, serving as a perfect family time.

Mortal Kombat 2

Directed by Simon McQuoid, this high-stakes sequel focuses on the legendary tournament where Earthrealm’s defenders battle Shao Kahn’s Outworld forces. Starring Lewis Tan and Hiroyuki Sanada, it introduces Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and promises an immersive IMAX experience with fatalities faithful to the original games.

Harudu

Starring Venkat, Hebah Patel and Ali Basha, the film follows a determined officer who confronts a powerful adversary and gets entangled in a murder case.

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Aakhri Sawal

Sanjay Dutt's starrer is helmed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film is about a professor who has been accused by his student of bias after he rejects the student's RSS thesis.

Sathi Leelavathi

It is an upcoming Telugu-language romantic comedy film featuring Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan. Helmed by Tatineni Satya, the film explores a couple's dynamic through humour.

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The Sheep Detectives

Starring Hugh Jackman, the mystery comedy film is based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full. Helmed by Kyle Balda, the film follows a shepherd, George Hardy, who spends his time reading murder mystery novels to his flock of sheep. However, one morning, he is found dead, seemingly murdered. The flock of sheep come together to solve his murder.

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