Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Make Light Of Peddi Vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Clash In Insta Banter
While chatter around the clash between Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes over social media, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have put all talks about bitterness to an end.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have shared screen in Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Apart from being co-stars, the actors also seem to share a good bond as friends. However, speculations of a rift between the two surfaced when Jahvi's Telugu movie Peddi changed its release date to clash with Varun's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, via an Instagram post, the actors reaffirmed to their fans that no love is lost between them.
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's fun banter over movie clash goes viral
While the internet was in an uproar over the clash between Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the stars of the film remain unfazed. On May 5, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a transition reel on the track from her film co-starring Ram Charan. In the background of the song, Wow, the actress shared a video of herself and captioned it “Guess we’re clashing b***h” and tagged Varun Dhawan.
Her Bawaal co-star took to the video in jest and took to the comment section to write, “Omg it’s never a clash with u only. and u are wow” He also reshared the video and shared it on his story as well. The gesture has cemented the stars' friendship and industry camaraderie.
A day before the video, producer Ramesh Taurani broke his silence on the clash. The producer, who has bankrolled Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, said, "Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi (What can be done? Nothing. One or the other film keeps arriving). There are 52 weeks in a year; someone will clash. It’s okay.”
Also Read: Peddi On June 4: Toxic Postponement Reshuffles Release Calendar, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Now Clash With Varun Dhawan's Hindi Film
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan's struggle to get a solo release
It almost seems to be set in stone that Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will not enjoy a solo release. The movie had earlier been postponed to May 22 to avert a clash with Toxic. However, it moved back to the original date when Toxic announced a shift in its release date. Days later, Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan's already delayed film booked the same June 4 slot. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.
Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Vs Peddi: Producer Of Varun Dhawan Starrer Opens Up About Clash, Says 'Ab Kya Kar Sakte Hain...'
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.