Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Make Light Of Peddi Vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Clash In Insta Banter

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have shared screen in Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Apart from being co-stars, the actors also seem to share a good bond as friends. However, speculations of a rift between the two surfaced when Jahvi's Telugu movie Peddi changed its release date to clash with Varun's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, via an Instagram post, the actors reaffirmed to their fans that no love is lost between them.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's fun banter over movie clash goes viral

While the internet was in an uproar over the clash between Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the stars of the film remain unfazed. On May 5, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a transition reel on the track from her film co-starring Ram Charan. In the background of the song, Wow, the actress shared a video of herself and captioned it “Guess we’re clashing b***h” and tagged Varun Dhawan.

Her Bawaal co-star took to the video in jest and took to the comment section to write, “Omg it’s never a clash with u only. and u are wow” He also reshared the video and shared it on his story as well. The gesture has cemented the stars' friendship and industry camaraderie.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story | Image: Screengrab

A day before the video, producer Ramesh Taurani broke his silence on the clash. The producer, who has bankrolled Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, said, "Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi (What can be done? Nothing. One or the other film keeps arriving). There are 52 weeks in a year; someone will clash. It’s okay.”



Also Read: Peddi On June 4: Toxic Postponement Reshuffles Release Calendar, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Now Clash With Varun Dhawan's Hindi Film

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