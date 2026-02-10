Movies Releasing In Theatres This Valentine's Day: O'Romeo, Wuthering Heights, Tu Yaa Main, Funky, Seetha Payanam And More To Watch With Your Partner

Valentine's Week has officially begun with Rose Day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, and more. The week will culminate on February 14 with Valentine's Day. To add to the festivities, theatres have scheduled a variety of films that not only feature romance but also incorporate comedy, thriller, and action elements. The lineup includes several highly anticipated movies, such as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights, and Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main.

O'Romeo

Shahid Kapoor turns gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj's crime drama O Romeo. The movie is based on true events, telling a dark and intense love story driven by pain and violence. The film stars, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey. The film will hit the theatres on February 13.

Tu Yaa Main

It is a survival thriller, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencers fighting off a crocodile for their survival. As the title hints, only one will survive. It will hit the theatres on February 13.

Wuthering Heights

Set across the untamed Yorkshire moors, Wuthering Heights tells the dark and powerful love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the orphan her family raises. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles. The film will hit the theatres on February 13.

A Beautiful Breakup

Based on true events - A couple's friendly breakup getaway goes wrong when they unknowingly awaken trapped spirits, causing the estate to reveal disturbing secrets and forcing them to confront supernatural events. Starring Thaksh and Matylda aka Matylda Bajer, the film will release on February 13.

Funky

Starring Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar and VTV Ganesh, the film is a laugh-out-loud family entertainer. The film will release on February 13.

Couple Friendly

The film stars Santosh Sobhan, Manada Varanasi, and Yogi Babu, and it centres around an interior designer based in Chennai who is facing challenges in his career. However, an unexpected bike pooling experience sparks the beginning of a love story. The movie is set to be released in theatres on February 14.

Seetha Payanam