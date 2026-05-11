Bharath Kanth, A Telugu Actor, Dies In A Fatal Road Accident In Hyderabad At 31

Bharath Kanth, a Telugu actor, died in a fatal road accident after his car collided with the rear of a truck on Sunday, May 10. The accident happened near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the limits of Adibatla police station in Hyderabad, Telangana. He was 31 years old. Another person, identified as G Sai Trilok, accompanying the actor, also died in the accident.

According to the news agency ANI, Adibatla Police said the accident took place late at night. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. "This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter," the Police added.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.

Fans mourn the demise of Bharath Kanth

Soon after the news was confirmed, fans took to his social media handle to express shock and grief. They remembered him for his impeccable dance moves. A user wrote, "This isn’t okay bharath💔 Absolutely Shocked. You were a sweetheart, Gone too soon.😞💖 Rest In Peace ra!!!🙌" Another wrote, "Back in 2017, we used to wait for his dance videos, learn steps from them, and even create choreographies inspired by him. It feels unreal that he’s no longer with us after yesterday’s accident. Deeply saddened. Some people leave through their art, but the impact they leave behind stays forever." A third user wrote, "Can't digest that ur no moree."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who was Bharath Kanth?

He was an actor and content creator with nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube. His last Instagram post was a candid photo of him posted on April 24. The caption reads, "I have to say this. You are such a beautiful!"

His most notable work in the film industry includes the 2021 film Gramam and the 2024 film Tenant. Apart from movies, he has also appeared in web series, such as Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu.