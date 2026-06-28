OTT Releases This Week: Obsession, Mollywood Times, Pritam And Pedro, Enola Holmes 3, Super Sabbu, Tavvai, Juhi Mui And More Movies And Web Series To Watch

OTT Releases This Week: From the superhit horror thriller Obsession and detective thriller Enola Holmes 3 to new shows like Super Sabbu, Pritam And Pedro, Juhi Mui and Silo season 3, there's a lot to look forward to on OTT this coming week. Here's a look at the new release slate of streaming platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.

Pritam And Pedro

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani play a cop duo in the upcoming series Pritam And Pedro. While one is a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods of crime solving, the other is a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations. Their worldviews collide in the investigative thriller series, set to debut on July 3.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Mollywood Times

Naslen Gafoor of Premalu and Lokah fame features in Mollywood Times, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The film, also starring Sharaf U Dheen and Sangeeth Prathap, follows a young man from Kuttikkanam who is determined to become the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema to "save" the industry. After performing fairly well at the box office, Mollywood Times will begin its streaming journey from July 3.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Super Sabbu

In this Telugu web series, Sundeep Kishan plays an unlucky but well-meaning sex education officer stuck in a conservative rural village, and Mithila Palkar as a social media influencer with acting dreams. Their lives intersect in interesting ways in this light-hearted drama, set to stream from July 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tavvai

Tavvai is a Hindi horror film which explores the ancient concepts of Pitra Dosh (ancestral curse), divine redemption and the mythological battle between Lakshmi and Alakshmi. It stars Arpit Ranka and Manoj Joshi in lead roles and will stream from June 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Juhi Mui

Eisha Singh of Bigg Boss 18 fame features as an autistic prodigy, who, with the support of her brother, dons the lawyer's robe to put the criminals behind bars. The daily soap premieres on June 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Survival Of The Thickest season 3

The comedy show returns for its third and final season on July 2. The show follows contestants as they undergo ridiculous physical and mental trials, all in the chase of a monetary prize.

Where to watch: Netflix

Silo season 3

The show is based on a series of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey, which take place in a future where humankind lives in underground silos with their own social hierarchies. Rebecca Ferguson plays an engineer who becomes entangled in the many conspiracies surrounding the survival and subjugation of humanity. The sci-fi series returns with its season 3 on July 3.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Human Vapor

A Japanese action thriller series, Human Vapor follows a mysterious man who can transform his body into gas and slip through any barrier. He announces his killings in advance and carries them out, seemingly mocking the authorities as they struggle to close in on him. The crime drama featuring Shun Oguri, Yu Aoi, Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi will debut on July 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on a new case that leads her to the sun-drenched shores of Malta. As she delves deeper into the mystery, she finds her personal and professional lives colliding in unexpected and dangerous ways. The movie will premiere on July 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Elle

The Legally Blonde prequel television spin-off is titled Elle. It is a high school coming-of-age series that explores the formative teenage years of Elle Woods before the events of the original 2001 film. The show will premiere on July 1.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Obsession

Curry Barker's superhit horror thriller Obsession has completed its theatrical run and will be available for streaming in India from June 29. However, it will be available on rent for now and watchers will have to pay an additional amount to access it.