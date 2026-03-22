Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Registers Lukewarm Business On Eid As Dhurandhar 2 Telugu Version Takes Over Screens

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: As anticipated, the business of the Pawan Kalyan starrer suffered a significant setback due to its clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. It also does not help that the Telugu movie itself has received negative to mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. On March 21, the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally hit the big screens, posing a bigger problem for Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's box office business witnesses some growth despite challenges

Despite the Dhurandhar 2 juggernaut, the business of Ustaad Bhagat Singh experienced slight growth, thanks to the Eid holiday and weekend. The movie opened to a staggering ₹34.75 Cr. The following day, the business of the movie witenssed a 80% decline due to poor word of mouth.

As per Sacnilk, on the third day of release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh raked in ₹9.15 Cr on Saturday. The movie's total now stands at ₹52.90 Cr. It must be noted that the Pawan Kalyan starrer has been allocated 3,340 shows in total. However, the Dhurandhar 2 Telugu version is only being shown in 1,178 shows. Despite being shown in fewer than half shows, the Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed ₹5 crore in collection from the Telugu version alone on the opening day.



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Ustaad Bhagat Singh is based on the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Work on the Telugu film began in 2023. The cinematography for the film is handled by Ayananka Bose, while editing is done by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay has been written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.



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