Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Coolie, War 2, Dhumketu And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From the highly awaited clash between War 2 and Coolie to the light-hearted Dhumketu, cinemas are set to be packed with some of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Dhumketu

Dev’s long-delayed film Dhumketu, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, will finally release on Independence Day. Featuring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles, it will arrive in cinemas on August 14.

The project, shot in 2016, remained shelved for years after a fallout between its co-producers, Dev and Rana Sarkar. Despite the long delay, Dhumketu has remained one of Dev’s most talked-about works. Both the director and the actor have often described it as one of the finest films of Dev’s career.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be seen together on a big screen for the first time in highly anticipated film War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in a key role. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is already raking in money overseas and in parts of India.

Coolie

Rajinikanth starrer action drama is all set to storm the cinema halls on August 14. Even though it is releasing in a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, pre-sales for the US premieres for Coolie are way ahead of the upcoming Bollywood actioner. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will show Aamir Khan in an extended cameo.

Balya

Balya poster | Image: X