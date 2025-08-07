Coolie: Aamir Khan's Team Addresses Rumours Of Him 'Interfering' In Hindi Release Of Rajinikanth Starrer, Says Actor 'Didn't Make Any Calls'

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated film Coolie. While the movie is busy raking in money in international markets, the makers have now opened the advance booking in domestic markets. Amid this, rumours were rife that Aamir Khan, who is making his Tamil debut with Coolie, was intervening in the Hindi distribution of the movie owing to its clash with Coolie. However, now his team has addressed the rumours.

Did Aamir Khan intervene in the Hindi distribution of Coolie?

A spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions issued a statement to clarify. Denying the rumours, they stated that neither the actor nor anyone from the team is involved in the distribution. "Neither Aamir Khan nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received," reads the statement.

A report in Bollywood Hungama claimed, Aamir Khan has dialled the bosses at PVR-Inox to request ‘premium showcasing' of Coolie across the country. A source close to the development informed the publication, “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn’t expected."

This has come after Coolie were denied to release of the movie in IMAX screens across India as War 2 has exclusive rights.