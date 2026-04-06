Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Dacoit, Pallichattambi, Taxila, Love Insurance Kompany And More To Watch On Big-Screens

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From Mayookha and Dacoit to Pallichattambi, the list includes films from various genres and languages.

Mayookha

It revolves around a young professor named Mayookha, who lives alone in a city. She begins noticing unsettling changes around her as a series of murders targeting single women spreads fear. The film stars Payal Chengappa and Muralidhar Goud.

Release Date: April 9

Rahasyam

Starring Uttsav Naik, Sapna Vyas and Makrand Shukl, Rahasyam is a crime mystery thriller that revolves around the murder of Mahek, who was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Rajeev and friends. The investigation in the film takes a dark turn when each guest is under suspicion.

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Release Date: April 9

Dacoit

It is the upcoming Hindi-Telugu action-thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film follows the wrongly convicted man who escapes prison to seek vengeance against his former girlfriend. The plot unfolds a dangerous game of love, betrayal, and high-stakes robberies.

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Release Date: April 10

You, Me & Tuscany

starring Rege-Jean Page and Halle Bailey, the film is a romantic comedy revolving around two individuals who travel to Tuscany for a fresh start. They bump into each other and help resolve each other's problems amid scenic landscapes and cultural charm.

Release Date: April 10

Pallichattambi

Starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, the film revolves around a mischievous man living on the edges of society. However, he stays one step ahead when touch times arrive.

Release Date: April 10

Taxila

Starring Sathish Rama Krishnan, the film revolves around a formidable sea warrior who rises against the crimes affecting his village. However, his son chooses a different path years later.

Release Date: April 10

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, the film revolves around a man named Dheema, who embraces a technology-driven approach to relationships.