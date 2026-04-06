Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Dacoit, Pallichattambi, Taxila, Love Insurance Kompany And More To Watch On Big-Screens
From Mayookha and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit to Pallichattambi, check out the complete list of movies releasing in the theatres this week.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. From Mayookha and Dacoit to Pallichattambi, the list includes films from various genres and languages.
Mayookha
It revolves around a young professor named Mayookha, who lives alone in a city. She begins noticing unsettling changes around her as a series of murders targeting single women spreads fear. The film stars Payal Chengappa and Muralidhar Goud.
Release Date: April 9
Rahasyam
Starring Uttsav Naik, Sapna Vyas and Makrand Shukl, Rahasyam is a crime mystery thriller that revolves around the murder of Mahek, who was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Rajeev and friends. The investigation in the film takes a dark turn when each guest is under suspicion.
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Release Date: April 9
Dacoit
It is the upcoming Hindi-Telugu action-thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film follows the wrongly convicted man who escapes prison to seek vengeance against his former girlfriend. The plot unfolds a dangerous game of love, betrayal, and high-stakes robberies.
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Release Date: April 10
You, Me & Tuscany
starring Rege-Jean Page and Halle Bailey, the film is a romantic comedy revolving around two individuals who travel to Tuscany for a fresh start. They bump into each other and help resolve each other's problems amid scenic landscapes and cultural charm.
Release Date: April 10
Pallichattambi
Starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, the film revolves around a mischievous man living on the edges of society. However, he stays one step ahead when touch times arrive.
Release Date: April 10
Taxila
Starring Sathish Rama Krishnan, the film revolves around a formidable sea warrior who rises against the crimes affecting his village. However, his son chooses a different path years later.
Release Date: April 10
LIK: Love Insurance Kompany
Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, the film revolves around a man named Dheema, who embraces a technology-driven approach to relationships.
Release Date: April 10
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