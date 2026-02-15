Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Do Deewane Seher Mein, GOAT, Assi, Bambukat 2, And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in theatres this week. Several highly anticipated movies have been lined up for the movie buffs to watch, such as Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein, Bambukat 2, Alpha Men Love Vengeance, and Goat, among others—checkout full lineup.

Theatrical Releases This Week

Bambukat 2

Bambukat 2 is an upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama film. As the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster, it continues the journey of Chanan Singh (Ammy Virk), a village inventor who returns home in disgrace and takes on the crown to seek justice after a royal crash.

Release Date: February 20

Alpha Men Love Vengeance

Alpha: Men Love Vengeance (2026) is a Kannada action thriller directed by Vijay Naagendra. The film focuses on Arjun, a short-tempered young man, and his father, Shakthi, a sincere police inspector. The plot explores betrayal, dangerous drug smuggling, and Arjun’s drive for revenge, with Hemanth Kumar, Achyuth Kumar, and other actors playing major roles.

Release Date: February 20

Maarnami

Maarnami is an upcoming Kannada action-drama film directed by Rishith Shetty. The story takes place in coastal Karnataka and highlights the region’s rich cultural traditions, especially the Hulivesha (tiger dance). Ritvvikk Mathad and Chaithra J. Achar play the lead roles.

Release Date: February 20

Hey Bhagawan

Hey Bhagawan is written and directed by debutant Gopi Atchara. The film is produced by Narendra Reddy under Trishul Visionary Studios.

Release Date: February 20

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Do Deewane Seher Mein is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Bhansali Productions.

Release Date: February 20

Goat

GOAT is an upcoming animated movie directed by Tyree Dillihay and written by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. Caleb McLaughlin stars as Will Harris, an anthropomorphic goat who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Release Date: February 20

Suri Anna

Release Date: February 20

